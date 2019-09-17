Scottsdale motorcycle ride raises funds to fight cancer

Celebrating its 11th year of fighting cancers with emphasis on breast cancer, the Arizona-based charity Bikers for Boobies AZ will hold its annual motorcycle event on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The event sponsored in part by Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, Chuck Franklin Law, Dirty Dogg Saloon, Law Tigers and many more, according to a press release.

“It is hard to believe that we have been doing this for 11 years,” Bikers for Boobies AZ board members said in a prepared statement. “It’s a great feeling knowing that together, we are raising awareness, financially helping those with cancer through our grant process, and fighting all types of cancer with the emphasis on breast cancer. We’re hoping to raise more funding and awareness through this event.”

This event will start out at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale and go through the Valley of the Sun with several local stops that support B4BAZ.

There will be live music by local favorites Moonshine Voodoo and Skarlett Fever, with raffle prizes, silent auction and more.

Reservations for this ride and event can be made on Bikers4Boobiesaz.org. The cost is $35 per person.

Non-riders are also invited to the event to join in the festivities for a $10 donation. Please note this is a 21 or older event.

Bikers for Boobies AZ ride has produced the following:

Assisted 125 men and women fighting cancer;

Assisted 105 women with free mammograms; and

Supplied over $85,000 in grants for medical and survival needs for people with all types of cancer with emphasis on breast.

Bikers for Boobies have given grants out for the following situations: breast cancer, kidney cancer, basal cell carcinoma/skin cancer, lung, colon, AML leukemia, ovarian, osteosarcoma, bone cancer and myeloma.

The organization has donated over $100,000 to charities throughout the Valley such as Singleton, Casting for Recovery, Don’t be a Chump – Check for a Lump and more.

Bikers for Boobies AZ is looking to top both numbers in 2019, the press release stated.

