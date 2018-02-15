Scottsdale moves forward with several north-focused roadway projects

Scottsdale City Council has unanimously approved a series of measures to utilize fund reimbursement for transportation projects in north Scottsdale.
Included on the consent agenda at a Jan. 23 Scottsdale City Council meeting were two items authorizing intergovernmental agreements with the Maricopa Association of Governments for project administration and reimbursement of eligible costs of Proposition 400 funds.
The associated projects are:
- Raintree Drive: Hayden Road to Loop 101; and
- Happy Valley Road: Pima Road to Alma School Road.
Additionally, a $1 million budget transfer was approved to align the budgets for the Happy Valley Road project, and a Redfield Road: Raintree Drive to Hayden Road project.
In December 2017, MAG agreed to advance $1 million for the design portion of the Happy Valley Road project by deferring the same amount from the Redfield Road: Raintree Drive to Hayden Road project that was originally programed in 2017-18’s Arterial Life Cycle Program, and was included in the city’s adopted capital budget for the same time period.
This portion of the Redfield Road project is not anticipated to be needed, the city staff report states, as the current project scope has been reduced.
Proposition 400 is a .5 percent sales tax allocation dedicated to transportation projects.
The Raintree Drive project carries a total price of $9 million, according to a city council report, noting that it is one the Scottsdale’s listed projects in MAG’s ALCP.
Proposition 400 will be funding 70 percent of the total project cost at $6.3 million, city official say.
With city council’s approval, the IGA authorizes the city to receive reimbursement of expenditures incurred for project design and implementation between fiscal year 2017-18 and 2019-20, until the project is completed or the reimbursements are finalized.
The second approved item, the Happy Valley Road project, is one of the city’s projects funded in MAG’s fiscal year 2022-23 ALCP. It’s total price is more than $9.9 million, and Proposition 400 is to fund 70 percent also.
