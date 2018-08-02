Scottsdale native Elexes Richardson is crowned Miss. Twin Peaks

Elexes Richardson, a Twin Peaks server at the Scottsdale location, was recently crowned a representative of the local restaurant and national brand.

This summer, the north Scottsdale resident won a $10,000 prize in the Miss Twin Peaks pageant, according to a press release on the national competition in its 13th year. She was among 81 contestants vying for the top honor in Dallas.

The Scottsdale Twin Peaks restaurant is at 8787 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

The Mesa Community College student, aspiring to be a dental hygienist, was judged by a host of celebrities, athletes and industry professionals after she was encouraged to compete by coworkers and friends.

“Winning the competition felt great! It solidified all of the hard work and sacrifices I made during the process,” Ms. Richardson said, describing standard “pageant style,” modeling two fitness-styled swimsuits and creating her own rave-styled costume of choice. “The emcee announced the second-runner up, and first-runner up, and then my name as the winner. I was very surprised!”

Looking forward to her reign, Ms. Richardson, 23, was also thankful she won to use the funds for a broken air conditioner in her Hyundai since she commutes to college and her other jobs. She plans to invest the rest, she noted.

Busy working and enjoying her fellow “Twin Peaks girls,” her family and two pugs; cooking, baking, and exercising, the Twin Peaks server since November 2017, was described as upbeat, energetic, friendly, a great and positive team player who works in any part of the store when asked.

“Elexes truly is a competitor — the way she carries herself both on stage as well as her performance in the store as a top-performing server and team member — she is a great representative of our local stores and the brand of Twin Peaks,” Carolyn Vangelos, co-owner of Twin Peaks in Scottsdale, said in a recent email.

“We are so excited to bring the Miss Twin Peaks 2018 home to Arizona. Obviously, we are proud to have our team member represent the company nationwide. And a little bragging rights isn’t too bad either!”

Every franchise had from six to 20 applicants audition and one participant was chosen locally from each Twin Peaks restaurant including locations in Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale, said Ms. Vangelos of the process involving judging candidates on confidence, fitness, costume creativity and overall image.

“We combine this awesome competition for our top Twin Peaks girls around the country to compete for the grand prize of $10,000, and modeling opportunities, in addition to raising money for a charity,” she said, adding the restaurants’ combined efforts raised $405,000 to donate to Folds of Honor, a military-based charity.

Ms. Vangelos has co-owned the sports bar — known for its made-from-scratch food, 29-degree draft beer and the Twin Peaks Girls, plus special events including costume parties — since 2012 with her husband, Andy Bayless. They’ve worked together for more than 15 years; 11 of them in the Valley with their two dogs, King Edward and Radar, she said.

