Scottsdale native returns to share healthcare expertise

Scottsdale native Kristy Foote has returned to her hometown to provide healthcare for her community members.
After earning a degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry, from Chapman University, Ms. Foote went on to earn a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Arizona, according to a press release.
The 2008 Chaparral High School graduate says that multiple trips to Honduras with the Chapman Global Medical Brigades ignited her passion for helping others through medicine and pharmacy.
Coming from a family of medical professionals, Ms. Foote credits her parents, Drs. Sam and Tami Foote for their positive influence and guidance in choosing a career in healthcare.
“Seeing the impact my parents made in the community as healthcare professionals really inspired me to pursue a similar path,” Ms. Foote said in a prepared statement. “I am truly blessed to be in a position to give back to the community I grew up in through my work.”
During her internship, Ms. Foote did two rotations with Mixtures Pharmacy in Ahwatukee where she learned about compounding along with the principals of hormonal and thyroid balance. The owner was so impressed with the young pharmacist that she hired her to be the manager of the new Mixtures Pharmacy location near the northwest corner of Lincoln and Scottsdale roads.
Ms. Foote invites local residents to stop by and to learn more about Mixtures Pharmacy during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Mixtures Pharmacy is at 6590 N. Scottsdale Road, suite 140.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.