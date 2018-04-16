Scottsdale nonprofit sponsors one-stop recycling event 

Keep Scottsdale Beautiful will conduct its 5th I Recycle Scottsdale event 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 21.
The one-stop recycling effort aimed at ridding homes and businesses of unwanted, harder-to-recycle items, including electronics, medical devices, shoes and prescription drugs will take place at the Pima Center business park, 9200 E. Pima Center Parkway.
“The event is unique in that most of the items we collect will be reused,” Ruth Valencia, a KSB board member and the event coordinator, stated in a release. “Most vendors participating are nonprofits like Treasures 4 Teachers, who will collect and redistribute any items that can be used for arts and crafts, or in the classroom. In addition, we will have free on-site shredding which is very popular.”
Shoes, clothing, and other textiles collected will be reused or recycled depending on their condition. Eyeglasses, canes, crutches and walkers collected will be distributed to community members who need them, event organizers stated.
The city of Scottsdale will have a garbage truck at the event for children to explore.
I Recycle Scottsdale is underwritten by a grant from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Participants do not have to be Scottsdale residents.
For more information on I Recycle Scottsdale, including a complete list of accepted items, visit keepscottsdalebeautiful.org/programs/i-recycle-scottsdale/.
Keep Scottsdale Beautiful is a nonprofit, volunteer organization and registered affiliate of Keep
America Beautiful. Its mission is to engage the community in service to promote a clean, green
and sustainable Scottsdale, according to the release.
