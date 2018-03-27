Scottsdale OKs $75K bed tax subsidy fueling Fahrenheit Festival

In an effort to bring more tourists to Scottsdale, city council has unanimously approved Resolution No. 11055 providing up to $75,000 worth of bed tax dollars to help fund the forthcoming Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival.
The approval came during the March 20 Scottsdale City Council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Fahrenheit Festival event promoters sought a one-year funding agreement to host the one-day festival at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, on June 16. The event will consist of The Travis Bagent Arm Wrestling Super Series, the Scottsdale Beat the Heat Race and the Arizona Ales & Cocktail Festival, city officials say.
The event is being promoted by Jason Rose, co-founder of Rose+Moser+Allyn Public and Online Relations of Scottsdale and co-founder of the Scottsdale Polo Championships.
“The Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival will have marketing and promotional benefits focused on highlighting the Scottsdale destination through media and promotional opportunities,” Tourism Development Manager, Steve Geiogamah said in a March 20 city staff report. “The festival is anticipated to attract 3,000 attendees as well as provide (the) Scottsdale destination with $75,000 in direct-dollar media and promotion.”
Bed tax dollars are derived from sales tax collected on hotel rooms within the city of Scottsdale. The Tourism Development Commission offers bed tax funding recommendations to the Scottsdale City Council on items relating to all things tourism, according to Independent archives.
On Feb. 20, the Tourism Development Commission recommended Scottsdale City Council allocate $75,000 dollars in support of the one-year agreement.
Information, including economic and media impact will be provided post event in a report done by Bruce Skinner and Associates, city officials say.
“City staff has evaluated the proposal to identify the benefits for the city and the local tourism industry and has identified a public purpose for the city’s expenditure,” Mr. Geiogamah said in the report. “The marketing and promotional benefits provide consideration substantially equal to the proposed city’s expenditure.”
