Scottsdale OKs budget transfer allowing Second Street Bike Path Connection

Scottsdale City Council is paving the way for the Second Street Bike Path Connection as the local governing body has authorized a budget transfer of more than $400,000 from the Downtown Sidewalk Improvement funds.

According to a city staff report, the Second Street Bike Path Connection capital project will be funded by transportation sales tax dollars since the initiative was planned by the Transportation Department to improve bicycle connectivity to and from Old Town.

An adopted resolution, on June 12 at City Hall authorizes a fiscal year 2017-18 capital improvement plan budget appropriation transferring $418,900 from the Downtown Sidewalk Improvements capital project reported to have sufficient funds.

The section of the path designed to improve and give a direct connection — from the Indian Bend Wash Multi-Use Path to the Civic Center Mall, Civic Center Library and Scottsdale Stadium with future enhancements planned for Second Street west of the Civic Center Library — has a narrow five-foot wide sidewalk with no defined lanes, detailed the report.

The Second Street Bike Path project budgeted at $396,000 was originally estimated too low for the project as it was determined during design that bike lanes and wider sidewalks would not fit in the corridor due to massive pedestrian traffic and the need for bicycle connectivity, the report states.

In addition to the proposed cross-section of a 10-foot-wide, multi-use path providing more bicycle and pedestrian mobility, the project has also been updated to include lighting and signal modifications necessary to conform to the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, described the report.

The estimated cost is revised to $814,900, encompassing $396,000 toward the Second Street Bike Path Connection and $418,900 from the Downtown Sidewalk Improvements.

Transferred funding is said to be consistent with the intent of the Downtown Sidewalk Improvement funds as capital project is budged at $3,960,000 and reduces to $3,541,100 after transfer, city officials say.

