Scottsdale OKs Lot V on the Green at Troon North

A request for approval of a four-lot residential final plat was unanimously approved by Scottsdale City Council on April 15, after being continued from a previous meeting.



On April 2, City Council voted 4-3 to continue Lot V on the Green’s request to subdivide a tract located within “On the Green at Troon North.”



Councilmembers Linda Milhaven, Guy Phillips and Mayor Jim Lane were the three dissenting votes.



Lot V on the Green’s four-lot final plat was approved 7-0 by Scottsdale City Council. (Submitted photo)

The request to continue the item came from the On the Green Troon North Home Owners Association, citing ongoing negotiations between the HOA and the applicant, Troon Eagles LLC, to settle on a cost-sharing agreement for access of White Feather Lane.



The existing On the Green at Troon North plat dedicated tract “V” for future development, according to a city staff report.



The .70-acre site is at 10299 E. White Feather Lane, in Scottsdale, and zoned resort/townhouse residential district.



The final plat approval was on the council’s April 2 consent agenda, prior to being pulled to be discussed and voted on.



The preliminary plat was previously approved by the Development Review Board on Aug. 1, 2013 with a vote of 6-0; followed by a re-approval for the site on Aug. 18, 2016, passing with a 7-0 vote.



In December 2018 the Development Review Board amended stipulation to remove additional natural area open space requirements with a 6-0 vote.



According to city officials, there is a private, civil dispute regarding access to the plot of land. Lot V has public access along east Dynamite Boulevard and a portion of 103rd street, while north 104th street and east White Feather Lane are private roadways, Senior Planner Jesus Murillo says.



All four roadways surround Lot V.



City Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield, on April 2, said she wanted to pull the item for discussion based on the issue of the private roadway. Ms. Littlefield cited giving the home owners association and developer time to work out their differences prior to council voting on the final plat.



Mr. Murillo said at the time, from what he understood, the Lot V tract does not have authority to access off of White Feather Lane.



Prior to the April 15 vote, Ms. Littlefield said she wanted it to make it very clear that the City Council’s decision was regarding the development only, and had nothing to do with the rights of the road.



The City Council voted 7-0 on the final plat approval.

Northeast Valley News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be e-mailed at mrosequist@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/mrosequist_.