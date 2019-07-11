Scottsdale OKs new bid award for new fire station, negates past approval

Scottsdale Fire Department officials rescued a woman from Tom’s Thumb Trail earlier this year. (submitted photo)

Scottsdale City Council made an about-face regarding a previously approved construction bid award regarding the building of a new fire station .

The city had initially approved a construction bid award to Danson Construction for about $3.93 million but made the change when the company would not accept the award.

The approval, which came on the consent agenda at the July 1 meeting, allowed for the cancellation of the previous award and authorization of a new award of $3.98 million to Path Construction Southwest, the second-lowest bidder .

It also allows for the city attorney and his staff the power to take legal remedies against Danson Construction; Ohio Casualty Insurance Company and any other person or entity the attorney deems necessary regarding the previous claim .

At the June 11 meeting, the City Council approved on consent a bid award to Danson Construction, the lowest bidder, to build a new fire station near the intersection of 110th Street and Cave Creek Road.

On June 5, Danson Construction requested to withdraw its bid, citing an alleged mathematical calculation error. Two days later, the city’s purchasing director denied the withdrawal .

On June 17, the city got word from Danson Constriction’s attorney refusing to accept the award and the contract .

As part of the 2015 bond election, Scottsdale voters approved funds to replace a temporary fire station with a permanent one. Plans call for the new station to have six bunk rooms and two apparatus bays.

