Scottsdale OKs transportation engineering contract extensions

The Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved three contract extensions for On-Call Transportation Engineering at its Tuesday, Feb. 20 city council meeting.
As part of the consent agenda, the council approved contract extensions with Dibble Engineering, Gavan and Barker Inc. and Premier Engineering Corporation at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. These extensions are the second of three possible option years, according to a city staff report.
The city says the contracts will “provide planning, survey, utility coordination and design of transportation projects.” For larger projects, city staff will continue choosing engineers by using qualification-based selection methods with the city council making the final approval.
The maximum annual aggregate limit is set at $750,000 per contract. City staff say they believe this is “consistent with anticipated requirements that would be suitable for execution using these contracts over the next year.”
Premier Engineering Corp. did submit an updated fee schedule, which the city has accepted, according to a council report.
City staff say they will continue to use the same notification procedures for work orders under these contracts that are used with projects designed using other procurement methods.
The council originally approved the contracts in February 2015. City staff say the three companies’ has provided “timely, high quality service.”
Their work has included the Sunrise Trailhead Drainage Improvements; Marshall Way Streetscape and Pedestrian Improvements; and the Camelback Corridor Pedestrian Improvements.
