Scottsdale OKs use of funds for Civic Center Library gallery space

The Civic Center Library is at 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd. (File photo)

A new gallery space is coming to the Scottsdale Civic Center Library.



The Scottsdale City Council approved on consent the use of no more than $85,000 from the fiscal year 2018-19 special programs fund, community arts trust for the construction of future gallery space. The approval came at the city’s April 15 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.



Scottsdale Arts Public Art will curate the future space at the library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., according to a city staff report to council.



Funds for the city’s special programs fund, community arts trust come from a lease agreement with the Scottsdale Artists’ School.



Library staff selected DIRRT to create the Scottsdale Heritage Collection exhibit and staff recommends the same vendor do the design and construction of the gallery area.



The project’s scope includes insulated solid walls; two glass panels; raised flooring with floor boxes; convenience outlets in walls; and accessories for hanging artwork. This works out to an estimated $74,074.49.



The city’s Facilities Department will then finish the project, working on light fixtures, track lights, wiring for switches, date and audio visual, finished carpet flooring, electrical hardwiring and computer components for a tech wall. Staff says $11,000 would be available for these costs.



The trust’s purpose is to fund projects that “enhance the arts and culture of Scottsdale” while staying within the uses set out in the SAS lease agreement and the management services agreement with Scottsdale Arts.



As of Feb. 28, staff say the balance of the special programs fund, community arts trust is $324,118 and the fiscal year 2018-19 operating budget for the trust is $200,000 with $129,600 remaining.



With the approval, $44,600 would remain in the trust for this fiscal year.



Scottsdale Arts has curated public art exhibits in the gallery area within the Civic Center Library but construction of the new Scottsdale Heritage Connection will take the place of the previous galleries.



The Scottsdale Heritage Connection will provide historical information and archives for public use.



With the heritage connection taking up its space, the library and public art staff determined a new gallery location for the Scottsdale Public Art to curate three to six exhibits annually.

