Scottsdale participates in new online campaign finance tool

Voters, candidates and others interested in Scottsdale elections should soon be able to access campaign finance information via a modern online interface, thanks to participation in “See the Money,” a new portal developed in partnership by Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan’s office and the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
The website, SeetheMoney.AZ.gov, which is currently available to the public while in its “beta” testing phase, includes campaign finance information for candidates, propositions and political action committees at the state and county levels.
Scottsdale has been asked to participate as the first municipality in the system, and hopes to begin testing the system early in 2018, according to a press release.
“This really supports the city council’s goal of transparency,” Scottsdale City Clerk Carolyn Jagger said in a prepared statement.
“See the Money makes campaign finance information easy to view, sort and assess. All jurisdictions are required to provide the information online – but the information is only available in pieces through scanned and electronic documents. Under that current system it is not very easy to see the big picture, we hope the Secretary of State’s new campaign finance tool will change that.”
The Scottsdale City Clerk’s Office is working with the Secretary of State’s Office to develop the components necessary to include Scottsdale’s local election information on the site.
Scottsdale’s next regular election is the Aug. 28, 2018, primary election — the goal is to have Scottsdale’s election information available at “See the Money” by then, the press release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.