Scottsdale PD: 1 suspect killed in bank robbery pursuit

Update: The deceased suspect in Saturday’s bank robbery and officer-involved shooting has been identified as 51-year-old Stephen Charles Arthur, police officials say.
A male suspected of robbing a Scottsdale bank was fatally shot by Scottsdale Police Department officers on Saturday, May 5, law enforcement officials say.
At approximately 9:16 a.m. Scottsdale police officers responded to a reported robbery at Comerica Bank, 7170 E. McDowell Road. Police say initial reports indicated that a white male subject had entered a bank and approached a teller.
At the counter, the suspect displayed a hand gun and demanded cash, according to police officials.
The teller complied and handed over cash from the drawer. The suspect then took the money and exited the bank leaving in an unknown direction, police said.
“Responding officers located and contacted the suspect at approximately 1900 N. Scottsdale Road within minutes of the original call,” Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Watts said in a police press release. “It was during this contact that the fatal shooting occurred.”
Four officers fired shots, Mr. Watts said, and none of the officers were injured.
“A handgun was found near the suspect who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Mr. Watts said. “We are confident that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the surrounding community.”
The deceased suspect in Saturday’s bank robbery and officer-involved shooting has been identified as 51-year-old Stephen Charles Arthur, police officials say.
He had no prior violent criminal history, but did have a past DUI arrest and current arrest warrants for Failure to Appear, police say.
The details leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, police say.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.