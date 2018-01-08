Scottsdale PD asks for public’s help identifying robbers

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects responsible for a violent robbery that occurred just after 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Edmar Jewelry, 11259 E Via Linda Drive.
At approximately 11:15 a.m. two subjects, one male and one female, entered the store. Once inside, the male suspect held two employees and a customer at gunpoint, according to police officials.
The male suspect then proceeded to smash the glass display cases and removed several pieces of jewelry.
At some point during the robbery a struggle ensued between the two suspects and employees, police say. During that struggle one of the male employees was struck in the head numerous times with the handgun by the male suspect.
The suspects then fled the scene on foot. The injured male employee was treated at an area hospital and later released.
The male suspect is described as white male in his 20s wearing a long sleeve dark colored hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes with a white stripe. He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
The female suspect is described as a white female in her 20s wearing a dark colored beanie cap, blonde wig, black sunglasses, dark colored long-sleeve sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes and wearing a dark colored backpack.
Anyone recognizing these suspects or with information reference this case is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.