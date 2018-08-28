Scottsdale PD finds charges unwarranted for Mesa police actions

Through an investigation at the behest of the Mesa Police Department, Scottsdale police officials have determined that the use of force during an arrest of Robert Johnson was legally authorized and justified under Arizona state law.

According to Scottsdale Police Department public information officer, Sgt. Ben Hoster, SPD was asked by the Mesa Police Department to conduct an independent criminal investigation into the use of force used by Mesa officers during an 11:44 p.m. May 23 arrest of Robert Johnson.

Scottsdale investigators thoroughly reviewed eight on-body camera videos, which consisted of approximately two hours of footage as well as apartment complex surveillance video, police officials say.

The surveillance video from the apartment complex provided a limited view without audio, police say. The on-body camera videos reportedly provided additional angles and audio that clarified what occurred.

A total of 15 individuals were interviewed during the course of the investigation, police say.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the evidence in this case, our final determination is that no criminal charges are warranted against the involved officers as the use of force was legally authorized and justified under Arizona State Law,” Sgt. Hoster said in a police department press release.

The investigation has been presented to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Officer for review, Sgt. Hoster said, where the findings were agreed upon.

