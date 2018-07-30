Scottsdale PD investigate officer-involved shooting, pursuit

Jul 30th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Scottsdale Police Department are investigating a July 29 officer-involved shooting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting and pursuit that ended in a traffic collision, police officials say.

According to Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Office Kevin Watts, the initial officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, in the area of 74th Street and Cactus Road.

The pursuit ended in a collision at 32nd Street and Broadway Road, police say, where the suspect was taken in to custody.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time, and no serious injuries to involved officers, police say.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: · · ·
Newsletter

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie