Scottsdale PD investigate officer-involved shooting, pursuit

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting and pursuit that ended in a traffic collision, police officials say.

According to Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Office Kevin Watts, the initial officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, in the area of 74th Street and Cactus Road.

The pursuit ended in a collision at 32nd Street and Broadway Road, police say, where the suspect was taken in to custody.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time, and no serious injuries to involved officers, police say.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.