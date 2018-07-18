Scottsdale PD needs public’s help in hunt for Circle K robber

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Monday, July 16, at 8:30 a.m., a male suspect entered the Circle K at 3410 N. Hayden Road and waited in the back of the store until all the customers had left, police stated in a release.

He approached the clerk, simulated there was a pistol in his pocket and demanded money. The clerk complied with the demand and handed the suspect cash.

The suspect then left the store and fled the area on foot, according to police.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, police stated a male suspect entered the Circle K at 8140 E. Indian School and waited for customers to leave.

He approached the cashier, simulated a pistol in his pocket and demanded money. He obtained cash and left.

“We have learned that the same suspect robbed a Circle K at 9709 N. Hayden Road this morning (July 18, 2018) in a similar fashion as the previous two robberies. Information is still being gathered from this related crime,” the release stated.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid 20s, 5 feet 7 inches, slender to medium build and short brown hair.

In the first armed robbery, the suspect was seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans.

In the second armed robbery, the suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, gray T-shirt underneath, dark jeans and brown work boots, authorities reported.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.

