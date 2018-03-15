Scottsdale PD seeks help identifying homicide suspects

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and subjects involved in a Scottsdale homicide that occurred on Feb. 22.
At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 22, Bryan Blair, 58, was riding a bike near the 1200 block of north Scottsdale Road, police officials say.
As he road north, a male subject was observed entering the roadway with a long metal object in his hand. The unidentified male subject then deliberately stuck the metal object into the front spokes of Blair’s bike as he traveled past, Scottsdale police officials say.
This caused his bike to instantly stop, throwing Blair over the bike and onto the street.
The unidentified male subject then got into the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was occupied by a second subject, and quickly fled the scene, police say.
Blair was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries where he remained for several weeks.
On March 14, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, according to police officials.
The vehicle is described as a 1995-96 black Nissan 200SX. The suspect (driver) is described as a white male, 30-to-45 years old, shaved head, wearing a black shirt and brown boots. There is no description available for the passenger.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.
