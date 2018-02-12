Scottsdale PD: Woman dies at WestWorld after RV accident

A 78-year-old woman has died after being run over by a recreational vehicle at WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday afternoon, police officials say.
At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, Scottsdale Police Department officers responded to an accident with injuries call at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road.
An adult male and adult female were in the process of backing-up a RV when the female was run over by the trailer,according to police officials.
The woman, Rose Marie Scott, 78, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators have determined that speed and impairment are not factors in this accident, police said.
