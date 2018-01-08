Scottsdale Philharmonic notches Governor’s Arts Awards nomination

Scottsdale Philharmonic is nominated for the 37th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards for the third consecutive year.
According to a press release, the Scottsdale Philharmonic was nominated for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards for its substantial contributions to arts and culture statewide. The group was nominated in the community category that recognizes an organization that demonstrated significant support or participation in activities fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts in Arizona.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a nonprofit organization that presents free classical concerts funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors, the release states.
This year’s free concerts are scheduled: Feb. 18, April 15, May 20, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18. Doors open at 3 p.m. for each concert, and free parking is available at the Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd.
“Our mission is to bring classical music to people of all ages in the community,” says Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic president and co-founder, in a prepared statement. “We’re honored to again be nominated for this award. We have over 120 volunteers, which includes 75 professional musicians, dedicated board members and enthusiastic volunteers who share their time and talent for each of our concerts.”
Arizona Citizens for the Arts, in partnership with the Governor’s Office, will announce three finalists in each category on Feb. 6 with the winners announced at a gala dinner event on March 22.
Go to scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
