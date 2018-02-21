Scottsdale Philharmonic performs free concert on April 15

Scottsdale Philharmonic will hold a free concert on April 15. (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Philharmonic performs its next free classical music concert 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, at the Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale.

Pieces to be performed and their composers include:

  • Symphony No. 6 by Tchaikovsky
  • Overture to Prometheus by Beethoven
  • Scherzo Capriccioso by Dvorak

“People of all ages will enjoy this performance,” Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic president and co-founder, said in a prepared statement.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic started presenting free concerts to the community in 2012 and was nominated for the Governor’s Arts Awards the past three years, according to a press release.

Other free concerts are scheduled for May 20, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18, the release added.

For a $15 tax-deductible donation, attendees can have a VIP preferred seat—payable on the website. Doors open at 3 p.m. for each concert and free parking is available at the Scottsdale Bible Church.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic, a non-profit with a mission to bring free classical concerts to the community, is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors. More than 75 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for the performances.

For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.

