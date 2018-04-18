Scottsdale Philharmonic will perform free concert May 20

The Scottsdale Philharmonic will perform its next free classical music concert 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale.
The non-profit group takes a break over the summer months and resumes free concerts in October, according to a press release.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic started presenting its free concerts to the community in 2012, and was nominated for the Governor’s Arts Awards the past three years.
Pieces to be performed by the Philharmonic on May 20 and their composers include:
- Die Fledermaus Overture by Strauss;
- Mussetta’s Waltz from La Boheme by Puccini;
- Ride of the Valkyries by Wagner; and
- La Cenerentola Overture by Rossini.
“People of all ages will enjoy these delightful pieces from operas,” said Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, in a prepared statement.
Dates for other free concerts scheduled in 2018 include: Oct. 14 and Nov. 18.
Sign up for email notifications of all the free concerts at www.ScottsdalePhilharmonic.com. For a $15 tax-deductible donation, attendees can have a VIP preferred seat—payable on the website.
Doors open at 3 p.m. for each concert, and free parking is available at the Scottsdale Bible Church.
