Scottsdale picks up option on contracts for water resources treatment projects

The Advanced Water Treatment facility at the Scottsdale Water Campus is one of the most advanced recycled water plants in the world. (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale City Council decided to pick up a final option year on a trio of job order contracts for citywide water resources treatment construction services.



The governing body approved on consent the extension of contracts with Currier Construction, MGC Contractors and Felix Construction at its April 15 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. The City Council also approved an increase to the annual contract limit and individual job order limit.



The annual contract limits will jump from $5 million to $7.5 million while individual job order limits will go from $1.5 million to $2 million. Doing this, city staff say, will allow the city to reach the needs of the Water Resources Department.



“It has been the experience of Capital Project Management and Water Resources that the job order contract method of delivery has provided for efficient project delivery, quality work and allowed for collaboration with the contractors during the design process to ensure there are minimal issues during construction,” city staff say in a report to council.



The contracts’ terms were for two years with three additional one-year periods, according to a staff report. The original approval happened in April of 2015.



Since that time, city staff say the company has provided “timely, high quality and cost-effective construction” to various water resource facilities across the city. Those include North Pumpback Station Surge Tanks, Promenade PRV Station and Water Campus Odor Control Caustic System improvements.



The city has plans to use the services on future projects such as Vault Access Improvements, Water Campus DAF Drives and the Water Campus Plant 3 Modifications.



City staff say no unencumbered funds will roll over from previous years. When it comes to larger individual construction projects, staff say they will continue to select contractors using low-bid or other qualification based selection procedures, seeking the council’s approval as well.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738