Scottsdale police arrest Carrasco, 22, for fatal vehicle crash

Scottsdale Police detectives arrested Ramon Angel Carrasco, 22, for causing a fatal vehicle collision at Williams Drive and Miller Road.

When Scottsdale patrol officers responded to a deadly two-vehicle collision at 3:45 p.m., on Aug. 3, at the intersection of Williams Dr. and Miller Road, investigators reportedly learned that the suspect was driving northbound on Miller Road approaching the intersection at Williams Dr., according to a Scottsdale Police Department press release.

The suspect vehicle was occupied by the driver, Ramon Angel Carrasco and a 22-year-old female, riding as a passenger in the front seat. The victim vehicle was southbound on Miller Road attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Williams Dr. The victim vehicle was driven by a 68-year-old female as the sole-occupant, the release said.

Evidence and witness statements noted that the suspect vehicle was allegedly speeding and racing another vehicle when the crash occurred, according to the release.

The driver of the victim vehicle, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Carrasco and his front seat passenger were also transported to area hospitals with minor and serious injuries, respectively.

Carrasco was arrested at 8 p.m. after he was released from the hospital on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. The road was closed for six and a half hours. The investigation is still on-going, and no further details are available at this time.

