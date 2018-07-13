Scottsdale police arrest Jadyn Curtis for Larwinski murder

The Scottsdale Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Jadyn Curtis for the June 24 murder of Paulette Larwinski.

According to Scottsdale police officials, at approximately 3:15 a.m., a male subject violently attacked and sexually assaulted a 70-year-old female victim on the patio of a business at 3902 N. Brown Ave., in Scottsdale.

The police department received numerous tips which lead investigators to identify Curtis as a possible suspect, officials say. Investigators worked around the clock and were able to link DNA evidence from the initial crime scene to Curtis, along with video surveillance in the area of the incident.

Curtis was arrested at approximately 3:26 p.m. July 12 for first degree murder, sexual assault, kidnapping and armed robbery of Ms. Larwinski.

