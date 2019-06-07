Scottsdale police arrest man on sexual conduct charges with minor

The Scottsdale Police Department has reportedly arrested 57-year-old Mitchell Mielke for multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mitchell Mielke.

Police say detectives from their Special Victim’s Unit received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Thursday, June 6. The tip was labeled as a Priority Level: 1, indicating current or imminent risk to an individual, according to a police report.

The tip reportedly detailed hundreds of uploaded electronic files — images and video — of the suspect sexually exploiting children.

Scottsdale detectives determined the adult male suspect in this case resided in Scottsdale and the criminal activity occurred at the suspect’s residence, according to a police report.

Detectives reviewed the numerous electronic files Mr. Mielke uploaded, which police say contained child pornography. Police say many of these files showed Mr. Mielke sexually exploiting and having sexual contact with a 3-year-old infant female.

Police say the family of the victim was contacted and interviewed. Detectives say they learned Mr. Mielke had been helping watch and care for the victim who was the child of an acquaintance one day per week for more than a year.

Mr. Mielke was arrested the evening of Thursday, June 6 outside of his home in Scottsdale without incident, according to a police report.

Police say Mr. Mielke is facing numerous counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, which are class 2 felonies. This is an on-going investigation and no further information is available at this time.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.