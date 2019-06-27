Scottsdale police arrest man suspected of Valley burglaries

Gary Duckworth (Photo by Scottsdale PD)

A man wanted in connection to several commercial burglaries in Scottsdale has been arrested, police officials say.

At 3 p.m. on June 25, the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person at a commercial business complex at 14631 N. Scottsdale Road.

The individual had been confronted and followed by an employee of another business property after the man was seen wandering around inside a commercial building without a reasonable explanation for being there, police say.

Security footage of the man wanted in connection with Valley burglaries. (Photo by Scottsdale PD)

Patrol officers responding to the call recognized the description of the suspicious person as matching that of a person wanted in connection with a number of commercial burglaries in Scottsdale and other Valley cities.

Scottsdale police officers located and arrested Gary Duckworth without incident, charging him with multiple counts of burglary, officials say. He was held in custody at the Maricopa County jail.

Duckworth was identified as a suspect in these cases following a number of tips received from the public as a result of both social and mainstream media posts, police say.

The police department wants to thank the media and citizen viewers who provided tips on the individual.

