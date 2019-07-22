Scottsdale police arrest suspect in restaurant robbery

The Scottsdale Police Department arrested a man in connection with a burglary at Bourbon and Bones on May 18.

David Upton

Police say they have arrested David R. Upton, 49, for the reported burglary. Police made the arrest Thursday, July 18 in Phoenix, according to a police report.

Police say Mr. Upton entered Bourbon and Bones, 4200 N. Scottsdale Road, through the back door while it was closed. He allegedly took checks, laptops and other miscellaneous items before leaving the area on foot, a police report states.

Scottsdale police say they received numerous tips from the public which helped them identify Mr. Upton as the suspect, according to a police report.

