Scottsdale police arrest woman for extreme DUI

The Scottsdale Police Department arrested a woman on several misdemeanor charges, including extreme DUI, after she crashed into a police vehicle in south Scottsdale.

Silvia King (Submitted photo)

After an investigation, police say they arrested Silvia King, 32. She reportedly had a blood alcohol content in excess of .170 and booked on misdemeanor charges of extreme DUI, reckless driving and endangerment, according to a police report.

Two Scottsdale police officers were conducting a roadside investigation regarding an unrelated traffic stop on Scottsdale Road just north of McDowell Road at 1:12 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, according to a police report.

Police say one officer was standing on the sidewalk while the officer who initiated the stop was seated in his patrol vehicle conducting a computer records check. Both, per a report, were operating fully-marked Scottsdale police patrol SUVs and both had their emergency lights activated.

At this time, a northbound sedan, which Ms. King drove, collided with the rear-end of the unoccupied Scottsdale police SUV, pushing it forward into the police SUV occupied by the original stop officer, according to a report.

Police say the officer was transported to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, where he was treated and released.

