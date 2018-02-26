The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, a male suspect entered the 1st Bank at 7602 E. Indian School Road. Once inside, he provided a note to the teller indicating that he had a weapon and demanded money, police officials say.
The teller complied with the demand handing the suspect a determined amount of cash, police say. The suspect then left the bank and fled the area on a bicycle.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6-feet tall, 200 pounds, scruffy thin beard and thinning dark hair in a small ponytail.
He was last seen wearing a red or burgundy baggy sweat shirt, baggy gray sweat pants and dark sunglasses, the police report stated.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit www.silentwitness.org.
