Scottsdale Police Department renews search for ‘fugitive’ Gloria Schulze

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 55-year-old Gloria K. Schulze, who police say was found guilty of killing a 21-year-old student in 1994 but fled before her trial.
In a police report, the department describes Ms. Schulze as 5-foot-5 white female with green eyes. Anyone with information can call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or for anonymous tips, residents can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit www.silentwitness.org.
Police say Ms. Schulze was driving impaired on Scottsdale road on July 29, 1994 and went left of center colliding head-on with 21-year-old student Angela Maher. Ms. Maher died as a result of the collision.
Prior to her trial, Ms. Schulze fled but she was still found guilty in abstentia, according to a police report. She remains an unsentenced fugitive and their our federal arrest warrants for her, police say.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.