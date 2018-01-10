Scottsdale Police Department renews search for ‘fugitive’ Gloria Schulze

Jan 10th, 2018 Comments:

Age-enhanced photo of Gloria Schulze. (Submitted Photo)

Gloria Schulze in 1994. (Submitted Photo)

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 55-year-old Gloria K. Schulze, who police say was found guilty of killing a 21-year-old student in 1994 but fled before her trial.

In a police report, the department describes Ms. Schulze as 5-foot-5 white female with green eyes. Anyone with information can call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or for anonymous tips, residents can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit www.silentwitness.org.

Police say Ms. Schulze was driving impaired on Scottsdale road on July 29, 1994 and went left of center colliding head-on with 21-year-old student Angela Maher. Ms. Maher died as a result of the collision.

Prior to her trial, Ms. Schulze fled but she was still found guilty in abstentia, according to a police report. She remains an unsentenced fugitive and their our federal arrest warrants for her, police say.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie