Scottsdale Police, Fire release safety tips for Phoenix Open

The Scottsdale Police and Fire Departments have released 10 tips for a “fun and safe time” at the upcoming Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The tips for those who attend are as follows:

  • See something? Say something. Report any crime or questionable activity right away.
  • People who attend the tournament should hydrate prior to and during the event, wear sunscreen and wear weather appropriate clothing (hats, sunglasses and walking shoes).
  • Be mindful of where you’re carrying your valuables (wallet, money, purse, and cell phone). Remember to lock your car and do not leave purses and other valuables in plain sight.
  • The golf course has uneven, unpadded surfaces. Please wear appropriate footwear.
  • Use a sober driver or take a Lyft, Uber or cab.
  • Pay attention to your surroundings. Make sure you familiarize yourself with the area and the exits.
  • Be aware of the first aid station locations (16th Hole and TPC Clubhouse)
  • Charge your phone. Memorize or write down important numbers in case your phone dies.
  • Study the traffic route you will be taking to get to your event. Remember where you parked (take a picture of the parking location/sign). Gas up your vehicle beforehand.
  • Be courteous to others, use golf etiquette, be patient, and have a great time in Scottsdale.

The Phoenix Open began Monday, Jan. 29 with the first round of the tournament set for Thursday, Feb. 1 at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road. The tournament will conclude Sunday, Feb. 4 with the final round.

