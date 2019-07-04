Employees of SMIL Medical Imaging took part in a “crime in progress” training exercise with the Scottsdale Police Department. (Submitted photo)

Earlier this year, the Scottsdale Police Department partnered with SMIL Medical Imaging to conduct a “Crime in Progress” reality-based training exercise.

Police officers shown during the training session. (Submitted photo)

Members of the SPD SWAT team, SWAT medics, K-9 Unit and approximately 85 SMIL employees participated in multiple “active shooter” drills at a Scottsdale SMIL location.

The training scenarios consisted of SMIL employees learning how to react and work though an “active shooter” situation, according to a press release. Employees were educated on the Department of Homeland Security principles of “Run, Hide, Fight!”

They also learned how to help injured individuals, listen and obey commands from first responders and provide valuable suspect information to the police.

“Considering the tragic events that have occurred across the nation, we understand that an effective, collaborative response to incidents such as mass shootings and workplace violence is critical to the preservation of life,” the SPD press release stated. “We would like to thank all the participants and especially those who spent many hours organizing this training scenario.”

