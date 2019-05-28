Scottsdale police identify casualty in north Scottsdale collision

The Scottsdale Police Department has identified the man who died in a collision that happened over the weekend.

Peter Johnson, 79, died at an area hospital after a vehicle struck his car in at the intersection of Promenade and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near The Promenade, 16215 N. Scottsdale Road. The collision occurred Friday, May 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to a police report.

Police say one vehicle was reportedly heading eastbound on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the second vehicle was heading northbound on Promenade and was in process of making a left turn on to Frank Lloyd Wright. Police say they have determined the first vehicle ran a red light.

The first vehicle struck the second vehicle in the intersection in a “T-bone” fashion, according to a report. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police say they don’t believe impairment was a factor in the collision.

Police say they are in the early stages of this collision investigation and no further details are available at this time.

