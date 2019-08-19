Scottsdale police identify second suspect in fatal car collision

The Scottsdale Police Department has arrested a second person for their alleged involvement in an Aug. 3 fatal car collision after an investigation.

Robert Foster

Robert Foster, 59, is in custody on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault, according to a police report. The two-car collision that left Cynthia Ann Fisher, 68, dead occurred at Williams Drive and Miller Road.

Police have already arrested Ramon Angel Carrasco, who reportedly was driving the vehicle that struck Ms. Fisher.

Police say their investigation led them to believe Mr. Carrasco was driving a BMW and Mr. Foster was driving a Lamborghini. Both were driving more than 100 miles per hour as part of a race, police say, prior to the collision.

Ramon Angel Carrasco

Ms. Fisher was traveling southbound and attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Williams Drive when the collision occurred, according to a report.

After the collision, police say Ms. Fisher was pronounced dead at an area hospital while Mr. Carrasco and his 22-year-old front-seat passenger suffered minor and serious injuries, respectively.

Police arrested Mr. Carrasco upon his release on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, police say in a report.

