Scottsdale police identify suspect driver in fatal collision

Alexis Edwin Garcia-Ochoa (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Police Department has identified Alexis Edwin Garcia-Ochoa as the suspect driver in a fatal collision near the intersection of Chaparral and Hayden roads.

Garcia-Ochoa was recently released from the hospital and has been booked into county jail on a charge of second degree murder with a $150,000 bond, according to a press release.

Investigators have determined Garcia-Ochoa was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed northbound on Hayden approaching Chaparral. The victim vehicle was westbound on Chaparral crossing the Hayden intersection.

The suspect vehicle, investigators say, ran the red light and struck the victim vehicle in the intersection. The victim driver was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police later identified as 46-year-old Ryan Ralph Thomas.

The driver of the suspect vehicle remains in the hospital in serious condition. Alcohol impairment was a factor in this incident. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.