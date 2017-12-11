Scottsdale police identify two adults found dead in apartment

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults found in a local apartment on Friday, Dec. 8, officials say.
At 1:15 p.m. on Friday, the police department received a call from an out-of-state family member requesting a welfare check on a resident at the Cibola Apartments, 7333 E. Chaparral Road.
When officers entered the apartment they discovered two deceased individuals — Veronica Birk, 25, and Brock Haman, 24. The victims were found in a bathroom, and they appeared to have been deceased for some time, according to a police report.
The police report identified the two individuals as acquaintances. Detectives have learned that Ms. Birk’s mother requested a welfare check on her daughter after not hearing from her in a week, police said.
Evidence at the scene indicates that drug use was related to the deaths, the police report stated.
The cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to police.
The investigation is on-going and no further details are available.
