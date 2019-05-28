Scottsdale police investigate suspected homicide in north Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide after finding a man shot to death inside a local residence.

Police say they responded to a welfare check call at 4 p.m. Friday, May 25 at the Scottsdale Highlands Apartments, 15255 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., according to a police report.

The female reportedly stopped at her brother’s residence and upon arrival, discovered broken glass outside the residence, prompting her to call 911.

Officers arrived and attempted contact at the apartment, a report states. When there was no response, police say officers entered the residence and found an unidentified dead adult male inside.

Police say they are in the early stages of this investigation and do not have any suspect information to provide at this time. Officers do say, however, this does not appear to be a random attack.

The investigation is active and police say they will provide updates when they become available.

