Scottsdale police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road.
Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, a Scottsdale police officer — who police say was working a security detail in an off-duty capacity at Scottsdale Fashion Square — responded at the advisement of loss prevention to a male subject acting erratic in one of the stores, according to a police report.
The officer made contact with the subject on the third level of the brown parking garage, the police report states. During the contact, the officer fatally shot the subject, police say.
Police said so far in its investigation, it knows there was a hand gun at the scene, there are not outstanding subjects and there is no threat in the area at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, according to a report.
