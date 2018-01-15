Scottsdale Police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying an armed robbery suspect at a local Circle K Friday, Jan. 12.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, a male suspect entered the Circle K at 8140 E. Indian School Road according to a police report. Police say the suspect approached the clerk, produced a silver handgun and demanded money.
The clerk gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect fled in a gold Toyota Camry four-door sedan, the report states.
Police say the suspect vehicle had a handicapped placard hanging from the rearview mirror, a large dent on the left front quarter panel and a sun roof. The Camry was last seen northbound on 82nd Street, according to the report.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, heavy build, long gray hair in a ponytail and gray mustache, police say. He was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a tan baseball hat with glasses, according to the report.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.