Scottsdale police make arrest in connection to discovered body

Scottsdale Police Department has announced the arrest of 51-year-old Vincent Parker for his involvement in circumstances surrounding the February death of 33-year-old Loring Sendejas.
At 7:51 a.m. Feb. 5, the body of a deceased female was located in the alley to the rear of a business at 4439 N. Saddlebag Trail.
A death investigation was initiated and quickly identified the female as Loring Sendejas, according to Scottsdale police. Autopsy and sexual assault kit results show her to have injuries consistent with being sexual assaulted, police said, but no physical trauma that would have resulted in death.
Her blood alcohol content was .28, and she had the presence of fentanyl in her system, police officials said.
Through the ongoing investigation it was learned that Sendejas was last seen in the downtown Scottsdale entertainment district on the night of Feb. 4, with an unidentified black male, police said.
“Surveillance video was also obtained that showed a white four door SUV drive north in the alley and park directly in front of where Sendejas was found, police said. The vehicle remained for approximately 35 seconds and then drove off,” Scottsdale Police Officer Kevin Watts said in a press release.
Using cell phone technology, detectives were able to place Sendejas’ phone in Parker’s home on Feb. 5. It was also learned that he owns a white Range Rover consistent with the vehicle observed in the surveillance video.
DNA found during the sexual assault examination was compared to surreptitiously obtained DNA of Parker, police said. That comparison was determined to be a match.
On April 17, Parker was arrested near his home in Avondale and held in custody on charges of sexual assault, endangerment and abandonment of a dead body, according to police.
During post arrest interviews, Parker admitted to meeting Sendejas in Scottsdale and taking her to his house. He denied having sex with her stating she appeared too impaired to consent, police said.
Police also say he stated that he drove her back to Scottsdale, and during that time Sendejas lost consciousness at times. Once in Scottsdale he placed her on a staircase to the rear of a building and left her there.
He allegedly admitted that he should have contacted 9-1-1 to get her assistance but became scared he would get in trouble.
