Scottsdale police respond to double shooting in Old Town

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating two deaths in the Old Town area due to gunshots, police officials say.

At 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 1, Scottsdale patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the area of First Street and 75th Street, officials say.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound to the head, police say. The victim had walked to a bus parked in the intersection to ask for help.

Scottsdale Fire Department transported the female victim to an area hospital where she later died, police say.

Officers followed a trail to blood to a business east on First Street, officials say. Once inside, they discovered a second adult female victim who was deceased from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is on-going and further updates will be provided as they become available, police say.

