Scottsdale police seek assistance locating homicide suspect

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a recent Scottsdale homicide.

On June 24, at approximately 3:15 a.m., a male subject violently attacked and sexually assaulted a 70-year-old female victim on the patio of a business at 3902 N. Brown Ave., in Scottsdale.

The homeless victim, who has now been identified as Paulette Larwinski, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but tragically died as a result of her injuries on June 30, Scottsdale police officials say.

The person of interest is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall, 170-200 pounds with dark hair. The suspect’s approximate age is 20 to 30 years old, police say.

Just prior to the attack, he was seen wearing no shirt and blue jeans. After the attack, he was seen wearing blue jeans, a dark T-shirt and dark colored shoes, police say.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit silentwitness.org.

