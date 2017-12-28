Scottsdale police seek help identifying vehicles in deadly collision

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two vehicles believed to be in the area during a Nov. 29 traffic collision that resulted in the death of pedestrian Westin Marc L’Heureux.
At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 29, Mr. L’Heureux was observed starting to walk north across Shea Boulevard at 72nd Place, according to police officials. As he entered the crosswalk he fell to the ground, possibly the result of a medical event, police say.
He was then struck by a vehicle as he was laying in the roadway.
Witnesses described the vehicle as a black SUV or a white van, police say.
Scottsdale detectives have analyzed surveillance video from the area, and have obtained possible vehicles that were in the area at the time of the incident.
Detectives are asking that anyone who recognizes the vehicles contact the police department at 480-312-5000.
