Scottsdale police to conduct DUI Task Force

An officer using a breathalyzer. (photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

The Scottsdale Police Department, in collaboration with several other Valley police departments, will conduct DUI Task Forces July 3 through July 6. for the holiday weekend.

Scottsdale Police will work alongside the Chandler Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Salt River Police Department and Tempe Police Department, according to a press release.

The goal of the officers assigned to the task force is to contact those drivers that have made the disastrous decision to drive impaired and remove them from the roadway before they hurt themselves or others.

The best choice someone can make should they plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, police say via a release, is to find some other form of transportation that does not involve them operating a motor vehicle.

