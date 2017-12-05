Scottsdale police welcome new crisis intervention canine

The Scottsdale Police Department’s Police Crisis Intervention Section is asking the public to help name its newest team member — an 11-month-old English Chocolate Labrador.
After the passing of the police department’s beloved crisis response canine, Fozzie, SPD is continuing his legacy with the Crisis Response K9 Program, according to a press release.
In November, Tish Dittman from Zona Labradors donated an 11-month-old English Chocolate Labrador to the department.
Julie Banfill with Dogology Contemporary Canine Services has offered to donate her training expertise to ensure this rookie pup is ready for his new career, the press release stated.
This noble canine and partner will comfort crime victims and witnesses and provide solace for people experiencing their darkest days. In addition, this crisis response canine will serve as a goodwill ambassador, help with community outreach, visit schools, and provide emotional support to public safety professionals serving the community under difficult and stressful conditions.
The new pup is eager and ready to get to work — but first, he needs a name.
The police department has chosen five possible names for him to be given:
- Churchill
- Chase
- Charlie
- Chip
- Copper
Voting begins now and will close at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11. Cast your vote here: http://bit.ly/2ALNIWl
SPD was the first police department to have a full-time crisis response canine. Since the department began this program 10 years ago, numerous public safety agencies have followed suit, the press release stated. There are now crisis canines serving communities throughout the United States and Canada.
