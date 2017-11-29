Scottsdale pop-up gallery opens Western photography exhibit

Acclaimed fine art photographer Scott Baxter makes his Fiat Lux debut on Thursday, Nov. 30 with “Life On The Range,” an exhibition of Western Art Photography depicting the grit and glory of Western life.
Based in Carefree, Mr. Baxter’s award-winning photographs have been featured in American Cowboy, Arizona Highways, Cowboys & Indians, Men’s Journal, and Western Horseman magazine, according to a press release.
His fine art photography is in the permanent collections of the Phoenix Art Museum, The Desert Caballeros Western Museum, and The Scottsdale Public Art Program. In 2014, he was awarded both Best of Show, and Gold Medal for works on Paper at the West Select exhibition at the Phoenix Art Museum.
Mr. Baxter also recently completed 100 Years 100 Ranchers, a 10 year official Legacy Project for the Arizona Centennial, the press release stated. This compilation of compelling large format black-and-white photographs depicting many of Arizona’s longest-active ranchers, 100 Years 100 Ranchers, has been featured in exhibits and presentations across the state.
Arizona Highways Editor Robert Stieve described the project as “the best photographs ever made of ranchers in Arizona,” with “a historical importance that doesn’t exist anywhere else. 100 Years 100 Ranchers isn’t just a series of artful and captivating black and whites, it’s a permanent record of a way of life – a disappearing way of life – that has deep roots in our state.”
Mr. Baxter’s stark image of rancher, Sam Udall entitled, First Snow, was featured on the December 2011 Cover of Arizona Highways – 50 Greatest Photos.
“Life On The Range” opens to the public 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, from Nov. 30 to Jan. 11, 2018, in collaboration with Scottsdale Art Walk. There is no cost to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Fiat Lux is at 6969 E. First Ave. in Scottsdale.
Visit scottbaxterphotographer.com.
