Scottsdale prepares to increase water, wastewater development fees

The city of Scottsdale has approved various administrative measures to change water and wastewater development fees effective Sept. 1.
Scottsdale City Council has approved a 2017 water and wastewater land use assumptions and wastewater infrastructure improvement plans related to proposed changes to development fees; and adopted a notice of intention to modify the fees, setting the public hearing date for April 10.
Scottsdale’s water and wastewater development fees are one-time payments to fund construction of public facilities needed to accommodate new development.
Before adopting amended development fees, Arizona state statute requires the city to prepare an updated land use assumptions report, and an infrastructure improvements plan. The report and plan must be posted for public review, with a public hearing, prior to being adopted.
The LUA and IIP were posted for public review on Nov. 24, 2017, a city staff report states.
The LUA illustrates the current demographic estimates and projections for new development for land use and zoning, population growth, and residential, commercial and industrial development, the staff report states.
The IIPs for water and wastewater utilize land-use assumptions to forecast water treatment, wastewater treatment, collection distribution and water recharge capital assets necessary to maintain the current level of service and accommodate new growth. These plans also provide the estimated cost of new or expanded sewers, lift stations, reclamation plans, purification and more.
The level of service for water is meeting the highest volume of water used by customers in a day during the year, also known as the peak or maximum day demand. The maximum day demand typically occurs on a summer day, the city staff report stated, when water usage for outdoor irrigation and other indoor uses is highest.
In 2015, the city’s maximum day demand was 94.9 million gallons per day, the report stated. Based on the number of existing equivalent demand units — a service unit standardized to be equal to the demand of one detached single-family dwelling unit — the level of service per unit is 689.3 gallons per day.
For wastewater, the existing level of service per unit is 179.8 gallons per day.
The development fee report is being drafted now, and will incorporate the projects for hearing and adoption in April.
Confluence Consulting LLC was retained to update the development fees, the staff report noted.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.