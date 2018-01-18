Scottsdale Public Art presents ‘Interactions through Art’

Scottsdale Public Art presents an exhibition of 2D and 3D artworks by three local artists from the Scottsdale Creates Residency program at the Scottsdale Livery: David Emmit Adams, Ron Carlos and Christopher Jagmin.
The exhibition titled Interactions through Art: Scottsdale Artists-in-Residence, will be on view at the Gallery @ The Library inside Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., from Jan. 25 through March 30.
In 2011, Scottsdale Public Art initiated the Scottsdale Creates Residency program in the city-owned Noriega Livery Stable space on Brown Avenue and Second Street in downtown Scottsdale. The Livery space provides local artists the opportunity to develop their art practice outside of their normal routines and location, according to a press release.
In addition to focusing on their studio art practices, artists-in-residence engage the public in the creative process through open studio hours, artist talks and artmaking workshops.
The three exhibition artists were selected from the 2016 and 2017 residency program roster.
Mr. Adams and Mr. Carlos are exhibiting artworks from their respective practices that were further developed and explored during their residencies. Mr. Jagmin has used the information and materials gathered during his residency to create social practice-based artworks for this exhibition, the press release stated.
Mr. Adams creates photographs with the wet plate collodion tintype process, first used in 1850. In his current work he explores the social, political and environmental landscape by creating ultra-large-scale photographs on 55-gallon oil drum lids.
Mr. Carlos practices the traditional “paddle and anvil” pottery-making technique with hand-processed clay and paint gathered from natural sources within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community east of Scottsdale. Mr. Carlos is also a teacher and mentor to his community, and passes along the traditional craft of pottery-making in the way of his ancestors.
Mr. Jagmin is a multi-media artist working in the field of social practice. He uses a variety of vintage printing technologies, such as label makers and typewriters, to document personal feelings, interactions and histories through words and narratives. During his residency he held several workshops and events to collect materials from both strangers and friends.
For more information visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org.
