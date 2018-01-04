Scottsdale real estate industry installs board of directors

November of 2017 included the official installation of the 2018 Board of Directors for the Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors.
An organization steeped in the abiding practice of real estate since 1963, this group of Arizona Realtors upholds and promotes the principles of ethical business practices in the real estate industry.
As President Becca Linnig leads the organization through 2018, she recognizes SAAR as unique in the industry, according to a press release.
“We are more than an association,” Ms. Linnig said in a prepared statement. “We run five businesses out of the SAAR headquarters. It takes a lot to keep this organization going and the fact that the board and committee members are hard-working volunteers who dedicate their time and efforts toward its success is beyond significant.”
The board members include practitioners in both the residential and commercial property real estate industry in the Scottsdale area and all are members of SAAR, the Arizona Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
Among several key focus points, Ms. Linnig and the board will hone in on growing SAAR’s established programs, which benefit the community; staying closely involved with state and national associations; and keeping Realtors relevant given the in-person experience for consumers far outweighs the online experience.
SAAR CEO, Rebecca Grossman, refers to the intent of SAAR’s mission and vision as it relates to these key focus points.
“Our support of real estate professionals and the community means we dedicate our efforts toward these key aspects, to ensure our partnerships within the community remain valuable,” Ms. Grossman said in a prepared statement. “And part of enhancing our value means elevating the worth of our members as professional resources to the clients they serve.”
Governed by the principles of honesty, justice and fair play, the group of 14 elected leaders officially began serving this past December.
Each board member takes a solemn oath to uphold and administer their elected office in conformity with the bylaws and policies of the organization, as well as support the enforcement of state licensing laws set forth by the Arizona Department of Real Estate.
Board members for 2018 include:
- President – Becca Linnig
- Director – Jay Jasper
- President Elect – David Schmid
- Director – Sandy Lunsford
- Vice President – Jennifer Hillier
- Director – Louis McCall
- Treasurer – Sindy Ready
- Director – Sean McGarry
- Immediate Past President – Jim McGiffert
- Director – Chris Nace
- Director – Paul Baker
- Affiliate Director – Tom Newell
- Director – Jan Green
- Secretary/SAAR CEO – Rebecca Grossman
Also celebrated on this night were the many accomplishments of SAAR members including: Realtor of the Year, Paula Serven; and Affiliate of the Year, Phyllis Dumond; as well as 17 graduates of SAAR’s Leadership Academy.
